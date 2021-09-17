(The Center Square) – Nearly 900 Afghan evacuees will call Ohio home after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will receive some of the 37,000 evacuees coming to the U.S.
The federal government told Ohio that eight local resettlement agencies in mainly northeast and central Ohio will receive the 855 placements through the U.S. State Department’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.
“These are individuals who have been partners with the United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” DeWine said Thursday. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”
The placements are expected to take place over the next six months, with 285 expected with organizations in Cleveland, 150 in Akron, 50 in Cincinnati, 25 in Toledo and 350 in Columbus.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has been working with the federal government to provide information on capacity, DeWine said. Services will be provided by the agencies.
The individuals are authorized to work. Children under age 18 and granted humanitarian parolee status can receive SNAP benefits from the state, and children under age 21 and pregnant women are eligible for Medicaid.
The federal government is screening and vetting those coming to the U.S. in the program. These are individuals who have not yet received refugee status, nor a special immigrant visa. They are arriving to the U.S. under humanitarian parole. Managed by the federal government, humanitarian parole provides temporary authorization to enter the U.S. based on humanitarian or significant public benefit reasons.