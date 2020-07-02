(The Center Square) – Despite more than 35,000 new unemployment claims in Ohio last week, the total number of people receiving unemployment benefits dropped.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data, Ohio added 35,206 new unemployment claims in the week ending June 27. That's 280 more than the previous week’s 34,926 new claims and brings the total number of unemployment claims in the state to 426,452, down 39,820 from the previous week’s 466,363 total number.
The U.S. economy overall added 4.8 million jobs in June as states eased restrictions placed on businesses deemed nonessential. The national unemployment rate is 11.1 percent.
California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas posted the highest total unemployment numbers in the United States at, respectively, 2.9 million; 1.05 million; 676,328; 1.6 million; 814,330; and 1.3 million.
New unemployment claims in the nation dropped by 55,000 to 1,427,000 new claims from the previous week. The Department of Labor reports the total number of national unemployment claims is slightly below 18 million claims.