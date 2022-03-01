(The Center Square) – Ohio and Kentucky officials want $2 billion from the federal government’s recently passed infrastructure bill to build a new bridge spanning the Ohio River between the two states and to fix an existing bridge.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have signed an agreement to jointly pursue the money for the projects they said drastically will reduce traffic congestion around the Brent Spence Bridge.
Monday's agreement also directed transportation officials in both states to begin planning for construction.
"For decades, the backups on the Brent Spence Bridge have frustrated drivers, hindered economic development and slowed supply chain deliveries. Today, a solution is in reach, and we are committed to aggressively working together to secure this funding to help us fix this transportation nightmare once and for all," DeWine said. "Not only will this project improve quality of life for drivers in Ohio and Kentucky but keeping this major transportation network open and moving will also have a significant positive impact on our national economy and national security."
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project primarily contains plans to build a new bridge across the river, giving drivers an alternative to the Brent Spence Bridge.
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) teams have been planning the project for nearly 20 years, completing groundwork that has made the project nearly shovel ready, DeWine said in a news release. Project construction could begin in 2024 if funding is received.
“With today’s signing, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the state of Ohio are aligning our efforts to make this project a reality,” Beshear said. “This memorandum spells out our obligations and positions us to quickly apply for these federal dollars, which will allow us not only to build this new bridge – but to do it without tolls. And just as important: This project shows what we in government can do when we embrace cooperation and progress and simply do what is best for our people.”
The Brent Spence Bridge was constructed in the 1960s to carry around 80,000 vehicles a day, but the I-75 and I-71 daily traffic load has reached 160,000 vehicles in recent years. Because I-75 is a key freight corridor stretching from Canada to Florida, the slowdowns also affect commerce throughout the eastern U.S.
A fiery accident in late 2020 closed the Brent Spence Bridge to traffic for more than month.
The federal government approved $38 billion for bridge projects when it passed the infrastructure bill in November.