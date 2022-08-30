(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.
The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than $318 million in investments throughout the Buckeye state.
The TCA is an independent board of five tax and economic development professionals from around the state and is charged with reviewing and approving applications for tax credits. The TCA has unanimously approved all applications presented during its meetings for the last two years.
DRB Systems of Green was granted a 1.469%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its plan to create 83 new full-time positions and $5.1 million in additional payroll. The company develops point-of-sale software and kiosks for car washes.
Parker Hannifin Corp. of Mentor received a 1.549%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its proposal to add 60 full-time positions, generating $4.6 million in new annual payroll. Parker produces components for gas turbine engines.
IMCO Carbide Tool Inc. of Perrysburg Township plans to create 92 new full-time jobs with a payroll of $4.7 million. The company, which manufactures carbide cutting tools for the aerospace, automotive, medical, petrochemical, and manufacturing industries, was given a 1.341%, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit.
General Mills Operations of Wellston was approved for a 1.097%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit based on its plan to add 30 full-time positions with a $1.5 million payroll. General Mills has 52 locations worldwide, including 16 locations in the U.S. The Wellston General Mills site makes pizza rolls and Totino's pizzas.
Cold Jet of Miami Township, which provides dry ice blasting, dry ice production technology, and dry ice blast cleaning systems, has plans to add 67 full-time positions with a $5 million payroll. The TCA approved a 1.567%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Cologix Inc. of Columbus was given a 75%, 10-year Data Center Sales Tax Exemption for its plan to create 15 full-time positions with $1.5 million in new payroll. Cologix provides secure data center solutions in 24 locations in North America.
Link Real Estate Group of Columbus, a real estate management company, received a 1.37%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit based on its plan to add 40 full-time positions with an annual payroll of $2.8 million.
Ultimate Solutions USA of Gahanna was given a 1.639%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its plan to create 30 full-time positions, generating $4.05 million in new annual payroll. The company provides validation, serialization, industrial automation, and compliance for the life sciences industries in Puerto Rico, Europe, and the United States.
Advanced Drainage Systems of Hilliard plans 200 new full-time positions with a $20 million payroll. The company manufactures thermoplastic corrugated pipe, fittings, filters, and related products. It was granted a 2.2%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit.
Western Alliance Bank, a holding company operating various retail banks, was awarded a 2.3%, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its plans to create 150 full-time positions and $18.75 million in new payroll at a new location yet to be determined location in Ohio.