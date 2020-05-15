(The Center Square) – Federal agency research dollars going to Ohio totaled $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2018, according to a new analysis by the Research!America alliance.
Disbursals from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Science Foundation and Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality were tracked by Research!America in its study.
Ohio, which has a population of 11,689,442, received a total of $12.2 billion from the federal government, industry, universities and other sources last year, Research!America reported. The analysis ranked the state the 11th highest in total R&D funding among the 50 states.
The study presents economic statistics for each state, including employment numbers and average annual salaries in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and research, testing and laboratory fields.
Research!America argues that research-driven educational institutions, industries and medical facilities strengthen state economies and generate additional jobs in other economic sectors.
The Research!America alliance lobbies on behalf of innovation in the science and health fields and seeks greater federal funding for scientific research.
---
Research and Development funding, State by State
|State
|2018 Population
|Federal Agency Research Funding (in Thousands)
|Total R&D Funding
|Rank Based on Total R&D Funding
|California
|39,557,045
|$4,921,313
|$124,444,000,000
|1
|Massachusetts
|6,902,149
|$3,041,241
|$28,492,000,000
|2
|Texas
|28,701,845
|$1,260,267
|$23,685,000,000
|3
|New York
|19,542,209
|$2,798,336
|$21,996,000,000
|4
|Maryland
|6,042,718
|$2,276,701
|$20,367,000,000
|5
|Washington
|7,535,591
|$1,194,297
|$19,979,000,000
|6
|Michigan
|9,995,915
|$814,300
|$19,851,000,000
|7
|Illinois
|12,741,080
|$961,273
|$16,472,000,000
|8
|New Jersey
|8,908,520
|$285,646
|$15,844,000,000
|9
|Pennsylvania
|12,807,060
|$1,890,432
|$14,732,000,000
|10
|Ohio
|11,689,442
|$1,143,930
|$12,192,000,000
|11
|North Carolina
|10,383,620
|$1,475,888
|$11,771,000,000
|12
|Virginia
|8,517,685
|$475,739
|$10,081,000,000
|13
|Connecticut
|3,572,665
|$623,553
|$9,882,000,000
|14
|Florida
|21,299,325
|$646,879
|$9,372,000,000
|15
|Minnesota
|5,611,179
|$718,682
|$8,008,000,000
|16
|Indiana
|6,691,878
|$302,042
|$7,638,000,000
|17
|Oregon
|4,190,713
|$377,123
|$7,175,000,000
|18
|Arizona
|7,171,646
|$259,111
|$6,875,000,000
|19
|Georgia
|10,519,475
|$761,262
|$6,852,000,000
|20
|Colorado
|5,695,564
|$572,427
|$6,673,000,000
|21
|Wisconsin
|5,813,568
|$603,515
|$6,091,000,000
|22
|New Mexico
|2,095,428
|$128,808
|$6,066,000,000
|23
|Missouri
|6,126,452
|$660,252
|$5,066,000,000
|24
|Tennessee
|6,770,010
|$598,968
|$4,355,000,000
|25
|Alabama
|4,887,871
|$382,602
|$4,176,000,000
|26
|Utah
|3,161,105
|$290,286
|$4,151,000,000
|27
|Delaware
|967,171
|$188,406
|$2,882,000,000
|28
|Iowa
|3,156,145
|$415,509
|$2,778,000,000
|29
|Kansas
|2,911,505
|$225,151
|$2,711,000,000
|30
|New Hampshire
|1,356,458
|$127,450
|$2,327,000,000
|31
|South Carolina
|5,084,127
|$217,919
|2,227,000,000
|32
|Idaho
|1,754,208
|$47,079
|$2,216,000,000
|33
|Kentucky
|4,468,402
|$239,650
|$1,821,000,000
|34
|Rhode Island
|1,057,315
|$400,116
|$1,423,000,000
|35
|Oklahoma
|3,943,079
|$254,782
|$1,302,000,000
|36
|Louisiana
|4,659,978
|$177,644
|$1,096,000,000
|37
|Nebraska
|1,929,268
|$151,196
|$1,077,000,000
|38
|Mississippi
|2,986,530
|$110,487
|$942,000,000
|39
|Hawaii
|1,420,491
|$167,583
|$607,000,000
|40
|Arkansas
|3,013,825
|$157,871
|$600,000,000
|41
|Nevada
|3,034,392
|$197,782
|$559,000,000
|42
|West Virginia
|1,805,832
|$48,453
|$531,000,000
|43
|Maine
|1,338,404
|$131,212
|$505,000,000
|44
|North Dakota
|760,077
|$38,428
|$453,000,000
|45
|Montana
|1,062,305
|$71,290
|$450,000,000
|46
|Vermont
|626,299
|$348,890
|$371,000,000
|47
|Alaska
|737,438
|$59,848
|$323,000,000
|48
|South Dakota
|882,235
|$51,889
|$267,000,000
|49
|Wyoming
|577,737
|$79,208
|$251,000,000
|50
Source: Research!America