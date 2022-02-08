(The Center Square) – Former North Dakota Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley will serve out the remainder of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s term, according to a news release from Gov. Doug Burgum.
Stenehjem died Jan. 28. He was serving a four-year term that ends Dec. 31. Stenehjem announced late last year he was not seeking reelection.
Wrigley served as lieutenant governor beginning in 2010 after he was appointed to the post by former Gov. Jack Dalrymple. He was elected to a four-year term in 2012.
Wrigley was North Dakota's U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009. Wrigley was appointed to the position again in 2019 by former President Donald Trump and served until 2021.
Wrigley will oversee 253 full-time employees and a budget of $91.8 million, according to the news release.
"He has a deep knowledge of the law, extensive background in public safety and broad experience with the intersections of local, state and federal law enforcement," Burgum said of Wrigley. "His knowledge of the federal government is especially valuable at this time, with federal overreach a frequent threat to states’ rights."
Wrigley announced in December he would run for the position. According to his campaign website, he joined his family's firms, Wrigley Mechanical Inc. and BDT Mechanical LLC, as counsel after stepping down as U.S. attorney in February 2021.
“During my service, I will always be mindful of the outstanding work of my friend Wayne Stenehjem, and I will keep his memory near as we all navigate the path ahead," Wrigley said in the news release.