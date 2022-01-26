(The Center Square) – North Dakota officials are waiving some requirements for truck drivers as a shortage is threatening milk deliveries at 50 school districts, Gov. Doug Burgum said.
The problem is exacerbated by the closure of a major milk provider that went out of business because of a lack of certified drivers, according to a news release from Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Burgum signed an executive order Tuesday that defers hours of service requirements for 30 days. The Milk Marketing Board also agreed to waive some licensing requirements, according to the news release.
"We have adequate production and processing of milk," Goehring said. "Our concerns lie with access to containers for processors, labor issues within the supply chain and a major shortage of drivers."
The number of truck drivers with a commercial driver's license (CDL) has dropped from 52,824 in 2017 to 49,858. More than 1,000 jobs for people with CDLs are listed on the state's job board.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is training six people to conduct CDL testing and holding CDL testing events in four towns to shorten the wait times. NDDOT also is working with Bismarck State College on a university testing program that would allow state offices to do more testing, according to the news release.
Drivers were waiting up to 80 days to take a CDL test in 2019, according to NDDOT. The current wait time is 10.5 days.
Drivers with a lapsed CDL are not required to go through the new federal requirements of the Entry Level Driving Training to renew their CDL, NDDOT Director Bill Panos said.
Panos, Burgum, Goehring and Col. Brandon Solberg, superintendent of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, plan on sending a letter to former CDL drivers encouraging them to drive again, according to the news release.
"Our actions today are only a temporary fix for a much larger challenge, however," Burgum said. "We are committed to fostering the innovations needed to get government out of the way and encourage more drivers to enter the workforce."