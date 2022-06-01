(The Center Square) - Grand Forks' Jonathan Sickler is taking over the House of Representatives seat formerly held by a veteran senator being question over his texts with a suspected child pornographer.
Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, announced earlier this year he would retire today, according to the Associated Press. He is accused of sending more than 70 text messages to a man accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography.
The senator's home was allegedly searched in November by law enforcement, but Holmberg has not said anything publicly about an investigation.
Holmberg was first elected in 1976, according to his biography, which was still on the North Dakota Legislature's website on Wednesday. The retired school counselor served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Sickler will serve out the remainder of Holmberg's term, according to a statement from the North Dakota Republican District 17 Executive Committee.
"Mr. Sickler is the District 17 endorsed candidate running for the senate seat in the upcoming November election," said Josh Anderson, NDGOP District 17 Chairman. "Jonathan will serve District 17 and the State of North Dakota with distinction and integrity. District 17 has a strong individual in Jonathan Sickler."