(The Center Square) – South Dakota was ranked the 9th best state to do business and the fastest-growing state in the nation in an annual report.
The Best and Worst States for Business survey of CEOs by Chief Executive Group polled nearly 700 CEOs and business owners in every state between January and February and used responses to compile the rating.
The report said South Dakota’s incentives for businesses and business-friendly approach to pandemic policies garnered it the 9th spot.
“South Dakota continues to attract new expansions and groundbreakings with its pro-business policies and tapered response to the pandemic,” the report’s authors wrote. “United States Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data from March 2021 found the state was growing faster than any other in the nation, with an annual rate of 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020.”
The report noted incentives like the Reinvestment Payment Program, the South Dakota Jobs Program, the South Dakota Revolving Economic Development and Initiative Fund, and the Dakota Seeds internship program, which gives qualifying businesses matching funds up to $2,000 per intern for internships in STEM fields.
South Dakota also doesn’t have a corporate income tax and secured the second top spot on the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index ranking. Population growth has shown an increase of 8.9% between 2010 and 2020, the report said.
“South Dakota is open for business. Because of the unique approach that we took to the virus, we’ve set our economy up for tremendous growth, both in the short-term and long into the future,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “Our real estate market is booming as families and businesses look to move to a state that preserves our way of life and respects freedom and personal responsibility.”