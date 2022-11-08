(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s shrinking labor force and inflation could hold the state back economically, according to researchers at North Dakota State University.
Though wages are up and unemployment is down, North Dakota’s post-pandemic labor force is getting smaller, reported NDSU professor Jeremy Jackson, who is also the director for the university’s Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.
Though the state’s unemployment rate has essentially returned to its pre-pandemic level and remains below the national rate, North Dakota is having a hard time attracting the labor market, according to Jackson.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s labor force was on a path of growth, but that trend seems to have reversed.
“This is still one of the key things that, if we want to say what’s holding back economic growth in the state, well, having a labor force is one of the big things that helps our state experience growth and we’re currently having a problem with getting enough workers to our businesses,” said Jackson.
It comes as the real gross state product, which measures economic activity at the state level, is also declining.
“We’ve actually experienced two quarters of consecutive losses,” Jackson said.
Using economic forecasting models, Jackson predicted the real gross state product would go up and follow a growing trend.
“I’ll note, however, that the forecast model did have a prediction of growth for each of the quarters in the past where we saw a decline,” Jackson said. “But keep in mind that so much of this decline in our gross state product has really been driven by the fact that the CPI, that is inflation, has been so high. So one of the main things that’s holding back our state’s economy in terms of real growth really is the trends on the national price level.”
Inflation is predicted to continue an upward slope and drive prices up even higher, according to Jackson. He also warned that the yield curve, which looks at the difference between returns on a long-term treasury bond versus a short-term treasury bond, is currently negative. When that happens, Jackson said that is a big indicator of a recession.
“This is when I, as an economist, look at this and say yes, we are experiencing real GDP growth in the country right now, but we’re definitely still at risk,” said Jackson. “There’s still definitely some pointers to this idea that we could be seeing a recession coming. And of course, that partly has to do with what happens with interest rates in the economy as well as the Federal Reserve Bank keeps pushing interest rates higher. That tends to have a squelching effect on consumer demand as well as on the investment decisions of firms. So there is still some reason to be cautious about our prospects in the national economy.”