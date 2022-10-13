(The Center Square) - North Dakota is taking a hard look at its rural hospitals and how beneficial they could be in closing the gap in the state's mental health crisis.
The worry is if those hospitals can handle this type of specialty care.
"Rural hospitals in North Dakota serve between four to 10,000 people," said Erik Christenson, chief executive officer at The Heart of America Medical Center to The Center Square.
The Schulte Report is what drove this issue to the forefront. Conducted by Renee Schulte of the Des Moines, Iowa-based Schulte Consulting, bluntly stated the North Dakota's legislature that their challenges are self-imposed. One, they chose the wrong essential health benefits package for Medicaid. Also, not applying for Medicaid waivers helps the chronically mentally ill and refuse to spend state funds on services.
"We don't normally have specialty care. It's usually designated for primary care providers," Christenson said. The push behind this mental health issue came after the Schulte report came out and indicated that given the lack of beds for mental health concerns, they wanted to ensure that critical access hospitals are capable or equipped to provide crisis care for mental health patients."
The standard practice for handling a patient who comes into the ER with thoughts of suicide or an acute mental health issue is to connect them with a tertiary care facility or psych hospital to transfer the patient for care.
Through Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act rules, hospitals must assess and treat initially in an ER, and then transfer the patient to another facility.
"There's been struggles since COVID and accentuated the problem. The biggest issue is the staffing and having enough beds available for mental health patients. It's becoming more difficult to transfer patients from ERs to tertiary care facilities," Christenson said
Another issue in the report was the increase in population and how that adds to the mental health crisis. It's not just people seeking services, but increased usage of more intravenous drug use, sex trafficking, physical assaults and domestic violence.
"The Schulte Report recommends that rural hospitals either get acute care psych beds or have a capability to handle crisis mental health patients," Christenson said. "The major concern is we are already severely deficient in staff. It's called the 'conditions of participation.' That's the requirement of Medicare to participate in Medicare. And in one of those conditions, you must have a room that is safe for someone having a mental health crisis."
Funding is crucial to make any improvements happen, which must come from the state.
"We're critical access hospitals," Christenson said. "Our cost base is reimbursed from Medicare. So based on our costs, we get paid for our services. The state will have to step in if they want to enhance funding. It's up to North Dakota and the legislature as to how they want to address this.