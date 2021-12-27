(The Center Square) – North Dakota has the best highways in the nation and is second only to New Mexico when it comes to maintenance costs, according to the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report.
Not everything runs smoothly in the Roughrider State, however, as it ranks in the bottom 10% of the 50 states for structurally deficient bridges.
“North Dakota has maintained its number one overall ranking by placing in the top 30 in 10 of 11 categories,” said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation. “In fact, other than percent structurally deficient bridges, North Dakota’s next lowest ranking is 26th.”
The state spends $1,795 per mile to maintain its state-controlled roads and ranks second in that category, according to the report. North Dakota’s cost to build and improve highways and bridges is $21,829 and is 11th among the 50 states, according to the report.
The state ranked fifth in administrative disbursements per mile, spending 6.3% of all highway-related disbursements in 2018. The state spent $9.52 billion, up from $8.81 billion in 2016, which was the most recent assessment, according to the report.
The state has the 36th-largest state-controlled highway mileage in the U.S.
North Dakota also received high marks for the condition of pavement on its urban interstates with no poor roads, resulting in a tie with New Hampshire for the top of the category. The state ranked 19th in rural arterial pavement condition and urban arterial pavement condition.
North Dakota ranked 17th in urbanized area congestion and had the 20th-highest fatality rate among the states, ranking eighth in the number of fatalities on rural roads.
“To improve in the category rankings, North Dakota needs to reduce its percentage of structurally deficient bridges,” Feigenbaum said.
South Dakota ranked highest among the states surrounding North Dakota at ninth. Montana came in 11th, while Wyoming was 12th, Minnesota 18th and Nebraska 21st.