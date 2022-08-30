(The Center Square) - North Dakotans are the hardest working people in the nation, according to a new report.
Across ten key indicators, including average workweek hours, share of engaged workers, and how many people were leaving vacation time on the table, North Dakota came out on the top of the list, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
North Dakota had the lowest rate of idle youth, defined as 18 to 24-year-olds who are not currently enrolled in school, not working, and have no degree beyond a high school diploma or GED. The state also averaged among the highest for workweek hours.
However, North Dakota also had one of the highest average leisure time spent per day. Overall, Americans spend around five and a half hours per day on leisure and sports activities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Other indicators that factored into states’ rankings included average commute time, annual volunteer hours, share of workers with multiple jobs, and employment rates.
North Dakota’s unemployment rate has improved over the last year, going from 3.4% in July 2021 to 2.3% in July 2022, according to North Dakota Job Service’s Labor Market Information.
Thirty of the state’s 53 counties reported unemployment rates better than last month’s state-level rate, with Divide County posting the lowest unemployment rate of 1.1%. Meanwhile, Fargo reported an unemployment rate of 1.7% for July, North Dakota Job Service said.
The state’s labor force has also grown by almost 5,000 over the last year. There were 409,778 workers making up North Dakota’s labor force last month, compared to 404,870 in July 2021, data shows.
The number of people employed within the state improved from June to July. Last month there were 9,586 people who were unemployed compared to the 10,135 people unemployed in June, demonstrating over 500 people finding employment during that time period.
While worker engagement was one of the indicators measured in the report, data from Gallup shows most workers across the nation are not involved or enthusiastic about their jobs. Only 32% of employees in the U.S. are engaged at work, while 17% are actively disengaged, according to Gallup.
However, that hasn’t stopped Americans from putting in an average of 1,791 hours working per year – more than 30 other countries, including Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Spain, Canada, and Australia, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.