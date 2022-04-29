(The Center Square) - Tourism rebounded in North Dakota last year, adding $237.9 million in tax revenue for the state and local governments, according to the North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division.
A record 2.15 million people visited the state in 2021 and spent $2.61 billion, according to a news release from the division.
The number of tourists rebounded by 26.5% compared to 2020, but the spending levels are still below 4% below 2019 levels.
One of the challenges is closures at the Canadian border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reduced hours at points of entry, in some cases up to six hours, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.
The state received 1.22 million fewer visits from Canadian tourists via personal vehicles or buses. Tourism spending was down by $132 million, according to officials.
Burgum asked CBP officials in a letter this week to restore border crossing to pre-pandemic levels.
“As a state that shares a 310-mile border with Canada, North Dakotans depend on access to ports of entry for both leisure and commerce, and any reduction in hours of operation causes significant hardship on the movement of citizens, goods and tourists between our two nations,” Burgum said in his letter.
State officials continue their focus on revitalizing tourism and plan to use some federal dollars to do so.
“During the 2021 legislative session, $6.5 million in CARES Act funds were allocated to expand the state’s marketing, inspire visits, and raise awareness of North Dakota,” Sara Otte Coleman, the state’s tourism and marketing director, said. “Those dollars allowed the expansion of marketing campaigns, new partnerships with media, testing of new markets, shoulder-season advertising, and an improved digital presence for North Dakota.”