(The Center Square) – North Dakota's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up three-tenths of a percentage point in December to 2.8%, according to the state.
The state's unemployment rate in December 2020 was 4.8%.
Leisure and hospitality jobs experienced the biggest jump in December with the addition of 5,200 jobs. Most of those jobs, 3,600 of them, were in the food services and drinking places subsector.
An additional 1,200 jobs were added in mining and lodging, and the manufacturing sector added 1,700 jobs.
Job losses were seen in wholesale trade, which declined by 1,000. Nine hundred of the job losses were in the merchant wholesalers nondurable goods subsector. The only other losses were reported in education and health services, which declined 800, and construction jobs which were down 300 for the month.
The state's three metropolitan areas reported job increases in December.
The biggest jump was in Fargo, where an additional 6,300 jobs were added. The majority of those jobs were in leisure and hospitality, which accounted for 2,900 jobs. An additional 1,400 jobs were added in business and professional services and 1,200 jobs were added in the government sector.
Grand Forks added 1,700 jobs, and Bismarck added 900.
The national unemployment rate was 3.9% in December, down from 4.2% in November.