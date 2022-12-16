(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was up slightly to 1.9%, according to data released Friday by the state’s Labor Market Information Center.
The state’s unemployment rate in October was 1.7% and 3.1% in November 2021. More than 7,400 North Dakota residents were looking for a job in November, up from more than 6,800 in October, according to the data.
The seasonally adjusted rate is 2.3%, second only to Utah, which has an unemployment rate of 2.2%, according to LMI. The national seasonally-adjusted rate is 3.7%. The seasonal rate considers specific patterns related to that month.
Eight North Dakota industries reported job increases from the past year. The construction industry gained 4,100, the most of any industry. The mining and logging industry gained 2,100 jobs, and 1,300 jobs were added to the professional and business services industry.
The education and health services industry lost the most jobs year-over-year, with 1,200 fewer jobs. Eight hundred of the job losses were from hospitals. The leisure and hospitality industry lost 1,100 jobs, and the financial industry lost 900 jobs.
Fargo added more jobs year-over-year than other major regions of North Dakota. Six hundred jobs were added in the professional and business services industry. Bismarck and Grand Forks saw more job increases in the education and health services industry, according to LMI.
Low unemployment rates are a challenge for the state. Workforce development is the state’s greatest barrier to economic growth, Gov. Doug Burgum said. He proposes a $50 million plan that would include $25 million for a marketing and recruitment campaign.
Researchers at North Dakota State University said the state’s labor force has shrunk since the pandemic.
“This is still one of the key things that, if we want to say what’s holding back economic growth in the state, well, having a labor force is one of the big things that helps our state experience growth and we’re currently having a problem with getting enough workers to our businesses,” said NDSU professor Jeremy Jackson, who is also the director for the university’s Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.