(The Center Square) – North Dakota’s unemployment rate rose slightly in January to 3.5% but still remains below the national average, a new report shows.
The latest unemployment numbers released Monday by Job Service North Dakota show an additional 2,310 people in the labor force were unemployed in January compared with December, an increase of 0.5%.
The January rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, marked a substantial improvement compared with the state’s 5.3% unemployment rate during the same month in 2021.
It also continues North Dakota’s trend of remaining below the national unemployment rate, which was 4% in January. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4% in January 2021, while North Dakota’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.7% that same month.
The slight increase observed at the beginning of this year in the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was on point with typical patterns seen from December to January, state officials said. The seasonal adjustment would accommodate the types of fluctuations that occur between months including amount of daylight, weather and other factors.
“North Dakota typically sees a considerable increase in unemployment numbers between December and January,” according to the report.
The numbers signal overall improvement in economic recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic. While January 2021 saw 21,314 people in North Dakota’s labor force unemployed, that number dropped to 14,247 in the span of a year, which means more people are finding work.
State officials said 10 of North Dakota’s 13 major industries improved. The leisure and hospitality industry added more than 3,000 more jobs, employment at establishments in food service and drinking places added 1,200 jobs, and the professional and business services industry added just over 3,000 jobs as well, according to the report.
Sectors that experienced declines include educational and health services, which reported the largest over-the-year drop in employment with a loss of 600 jobs. The wholesale trade industry had the second-largest drop, losing 200 jobs. Employment in the information sector experienced a decline of 100 jobs, according to the report.
An additional 8,000 jobs were added in North Dakota's four metropolitan areas.
Overall, North Dakota ranked 13th in the nation for seasonally adjusted unemployment rates at 3.1%, tied with Alabama. At the top were Nebraska and Utah who tied for first at 2.2%, according to the report.