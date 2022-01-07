(The Center Square) – North Dakota’s unemployment rate has dropped over the past year and remains below the national average, according to a new state report.
The Labor Market Information Center (LMI) reported the state’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.3% in November 2020 to 2.5% in November 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 6.4% to 3.9% during the same period, the report said.
The average statewide wages were $52,450 annually. The highest-paid jobs were in management with an average salary of $103,850 a year, and the lowest-paying jobs were in food preparation and serving with average annual earnings of $27,800.
LMI also released long-term employment projections over the next 10 years.
“Projections of job growth provide valuable insight into future employment opportunities because each new job created is an opening for a worker entering an occupation,” LMI officials said in the report. “However, opportunities also arise when existing workers separate from their occupations. In most occupations, openings due to separations of existing workers provide many more opportunities than employment growth does. Occupational separation openings, when added to job growth, provide an estimate of future job opportunities.”
Officials predicted North Dakota would add 45,656 new jobs by 2030. When factoring in openings created by people leaving the labor force and occupational transfers, total job openings projected in the next decade were 564,679, a 10% increase from 2020, according to the report.
Occupations expected to add the most jobs over the next 10 years are home health and personal care aides, restaurant cooks, registered nurses, fast food and counter workers and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, according to the report. Industries projected to add the least amount of jobs are amusement and recreation attendants and medical and health services managers.
Some occupations are expected to see a decline in the amount of available jobs over the next decade, according to the report. Those jobs included farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers. Other jobs projected to decline in terms of availability are cashiers, customer service representatives, secretaries and farmworkers.
“Despite the limitations of the employment projections data, this report represents an extensive and valuable tool for those interested in future employment patterns,” LMI officials said in the report. “This report can be useful for identifying areas of growth or decline, especially relative magnitudes of industrial and occupational employment changes.”