(The Center Square) - North Dakota's not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in November to 2.2% in December, according to statistics released Tuesday by the state's Labor Market Information.
The December unemployment rate was lower than a year ago, which was 3.0%. December's national unemployment rate is 3.5%.
The number of jobs increased by 1.3% over the same period last year but was down by 1.3% from November 2022 to December 2022, according to LMI. North Dakota gained 5,400 jobs from December 2021 to December 2022 but lost 5,800 from November to December.
The most significant gains in jobs year-over-year are in the construction industry, which saw an uptick of 2,300 jobs. The sector was the biggest loser compared to November, with a loss of 3,900 jobs.
The mining and logging industry also experienced a considerable jump in jobs from December 2021 to December 2022, with an additional 1,900 positions, according to LMI. The sector lost 100 jobs in December when compared to the previous month.
The professional and business services sector added 1,200 jobs year-over-year but lost 400 jobs in December, according to the statistics.
The industries seeing the most significant losses year-over-year were financial activities, which lost 900 jobs, and private education and health services, which lost 800 jobs.