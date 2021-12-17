(The Center Square) – North Dakota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in November, down from 3.3% in October, according to information from the Labor Market Information Center at Job Service North Dakota (LMIC).
November 2020’s rate was 4.7%, according to LMIC.
The state’s labor force participation was 401,842 with 12,838 North Dakotans looking for work. In October, 13,312 people were unemployed and 18,959 were unemployed in November of 2020, according to the LMIC.
Job Service North Dakota has paid $362 million in unemployment benefits, according to information from Gov. Doug Burgum. The state normally pays between $80 million to $90 million during economic downturns, he said.
Nine hundred and sixty-seven new unemployment claims were filed during the week ending Dec. 11, according to information from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). In the previous week, 807 people filed first-time claims.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 206,000, up 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 188,000, according to the DOL. The four-week moving average decreased 16,000 to 203,750. The numbers are the lowest since Nov. 15, 1969, when they were 202,750.