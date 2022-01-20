(The Center Square) – North Dakota's taxable sales and purchases increased 12.1% during the third quarter of 2021 compared with the same time frame in 2020, according to a news release from Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.
The total for the three-month period was $5.32 billion, Kroshus said.
The biggest increase percentage-wise was in the mining and oil extraction industry, which increased by $111 million, a 37.3% increase, according to the news release. Retail taxable sales and purchases increased by $140 million, a 7.5% increase.
“The upward trend in the third quarter shows economic growth,” Kroshus said. “I am optimistic that the trend will continue, as the economy stabilizes from the impacts of the pandemic.”
Among North Dakota's cities, Watford City had the largest increase at 37%, followed by Grafton at 33.7% and Wishek at 32.2%.
Fargo reported the largest uptick among the state's four largest cities at 12.9%. Bismarck reported an increase of 5.6%.
Renville County reported the highest increase among counties at 37.6%. It's the county seat of Mohall.
“It’s encouraging to see the quarterly increase, as well as the positive growth in specific industries, such as retail trade, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services and mining and oil extraction,” Kroshus said. “With almost all of the industries showing growth, the overall economy is moving in a positive direction.”