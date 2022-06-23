North,Dakota flag

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases are up 13.2% for the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same time period in 2021, according to a news release from Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Increases were seen across all of the 15 industries, with mining and oil extraction experiencing the largest gain at 37.1%. That’s an increase of $118.1 million more than reported during the first quarter of 2021, according to the tax commissioner’s figures.

The wholesale trade sector increased by $227.2 million, which is a 27.5% increase.

“It is rare to see an increase in every major industry sector,” Kroshus said. “With all of the industries showing growth, the overall economy is moving in a positive direction – demonstrating the underlying strength of North Dakota’s well-rounded economy.”

Among cities, Stanley had the highest increase from 2021 at 60.2%. Renville County had the highest increase among counties, with a 34.5% increase.

The total taxable sales and purchases during the first quarter of 2022 were $4.7 billion, according to Kroshus.

“It’s encouraging to see continued growth in taxable sales and purchases for the beginning of 2022, a reflection of buying activity by consumers and businesses across the state,” Kroshus said. “This is the fourth quarter in a row that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases, since the decline due to the pandemic.”

