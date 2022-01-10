(The Center Square) – Another North Dakota lawmaker is exiting politics.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, announced Monday he will not seek another term. His current term is set to expire later this year.
Pollert was first elected in 1999. He has served as House majority leader since November 2018.
Gov. Doug Burgam praised Pollert's time in office.
"As owner-operator of a grain and feed business and past chair of the House Appropriations’ Human Resources Division, Chet has been a champion for farmers, ranchers and the business community and a strong advocate for social services," Burgum said. "And as a conservative majority leader, he has supported strategic investments in infrastructure, economic development and education while holding the line on general fund spending."
Pollert's announcement came nearly a month after the Senate majority and minority leaders also revealed they would be stepping down.
Rich Wardner, who has served as majority leader in the Senate for 10 years, said in December he made the decision three years ago that this term would be his last.
Wardner's announcement came the same week Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman said she was leaving the Senate at the end of her term, which also expires later this year. She cited new legislative district boundaries that moved her out of her district.