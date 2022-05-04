(The Center Square) - The number of available jobs in North Dakota jumped 9.9% in April, according to data from the state’s Labor Market Information Center.
The monthly Online Job Openings Report, which summarizes online job openings and active resumes from Job Service North Dakota’s labor exchange system, showed the state had 19,574 job openings in April, 1,768 more than the previous month, according to a news release.
The report showed a 19.4% increase in job openings compared to the same month a year ago. April saw 3,178 more jobs in North Dakota this year than in 2021. According to the report, newer job openings that were posted within the last 30 days represented about 64% of all job openings.
Healthcare practitioners and technical occupational groups had the highest number of job openings with 3,139. Transportation and material moving added 1,556 jobs, and there were 1,367 available jobs in office and administrative support, the report showed.
Overall, 41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported over-the-year increases in job openings.
Data showed the state had 83.3% fewer active resumes in April than the same month a year ago. Active resumes were defined as posted or updated within the last 90 days.
The job opening rate in North Dakota was 4.1% in March, which is the latest month data is available. The job openings rate represents the percentage of all jobs in the economy that are open and available, with a higher rate indicating increased labor market demand. The U.S. job openings rate was 6.7% in February, the report said.