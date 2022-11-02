(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week.
If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit state legislators to serving eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
The measure almost didn't make it to the ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out over 15,000 signatures supporting the term limit initiative.
Voters will also be able to decide on Statutory Measure 2, which would legalize the use and possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for adults 21-years-old and up. It would also allow people to grow up to three marijuana plants.
The North Dakota Legislative Management Council said recreational cannabis likely won’t require additional tax dollars. If voters approve legalizing marijuana, the plan would be to make it self-sufficient through fees collected by the Division of Medical Marijuana and implementing a 5% sales and use tax.
For the Senate race, voters will choose between incumbent Republican John Hoeven, who has held the seat since 2011, Democrat Katrina Christiansen, and Independent Rick Becker.
Hoeven is running on his previous track record, saying on his campaign website he has worked with President Trump in the past to cut taxes, confirm a record number of conservative judges, and build hundreds of miles of the border wall. He says he is against vaccine mandates and efforts to kill fossil fuels.
Christiansen blames Republicans, particularly Trump’s administration, for the nation’s current inflation problems in posts on her campaign website. She says she would support raising taxes temporarily on corporate business profits to address inflation. She also says she would vote to codify Roe v. Wade.
Becker is a sharp critic of government mandates during COVID-19, and says he is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and believes the right way to combat national debt is reforming Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare, according to his campaign website. He also supports term limits for lawmakers.
North Dakota voters will also determine who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state’s one at-large U.S. House district. Incumbent Republican Kelly Armstrong is challenged by Cara Mund, who is running as an independent.
Armstrong has served since 2019. He is pro-life, supports building a border wall and previously introduced the REINS Act to require federal agencies to submit major regulations to Congress for approval, according to his campaign website.
Mund, a previous Miss America, says the overturning of Roe v. Wade was one of the tipping points that caused her to decide to run for office and says she believes the Republican party has left her and North Dakotans behind, according to her campaign website. She also says she would have voted in favor of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law, which Armstrong did not support.