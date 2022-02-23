(The Center Square) – A measure that would create a state constitutional amendment establishing term limits for North Dakota legislators could be on the ballot for voters this November.
More than 46,000 signatures supporting the term limits measure were gathered, according to U.S. Term Limits, a grassroots organization that wants to expand citizen access to the electoral process. To get on the ballot, 31,164 valid signatures are required.
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger has until March 22 to decide whether the issue will appear on the November ballot.
If approved by voters, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor, state representatives and state senators to eight years. It also would prevent the Legislature from amending or altering the term limits; only citizens would be able to do that, according to a news release from U.S. Term Limits. It would go into effect Jan. 1.
The initiative is backed by several current and former North Dakota representatives and senators, according to Scott Tillman, the national field director for U.S. Term Limits.
Joe Miller, who served as a state senator from 2008 to 2016, told The Center Square he always has believed term limits were needed.
“It’s good policy in general for the human equation,” Miller said. “You want to have many people involved. That’s democracy. You’re not going to have many people involved when you’re constantly battling against somebody who is in a political position and now they have power because the machine rewards the power.”
Miller said when he first got elected to the state senate, he had to beat a 30-year incumbent. During his tenure, he said he would have had a greater impact if he did not have to spend time fighting a “firewall” of incumbents.
Miller said term limits would open the way for more people to serve in the Legislature, which he believes would allow innovation to thrive.
Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, said he used to be against the idea and would have opposed the concept four years ago.
“I thought we needed more ‘knowledge and experience’ in Congress,” said Hoverson. “Having been in the Legislature, I have found that longer term tends more toward more ‘big government’ thinking. It is an innocent creep that happens between long-term legislators and full-time, unelected bureaucrats. I now believe that if more knowledge and experience are needed, it is actually a sign that your government is too big.”
The move to create term limits has been met with widespread support, according to Miller. The number of signatures gathered was a record amount for any ballot initiative in North Dakota’s history, according to a news release from U.S. Term Limits.
Miller said nearly everyone he has approached about the measure has been favorable toward the idea.
“I think we’re probably going to see overwhelming support for it, especially this time. There’s a lot of disdain for the status quo right now,” Miller said.
Currently, 15 states have term limits for state legislatures, according to Ballotpedia. There were six more, but the term limits were reversed in those states. In four of those cases, it was repealed by the state legislatures.
“Americans, regardless of political affiliation, believe in term limits for elected officials,” Tillman said. “North Dakotans, regardless of political identity, believe that term limits are needed in the state and proved it by signing the ballot petition in numbers never before seen in North Dakota history.”
Miller said he eventually would like to see term limits be enacted for Congress.
“If you have more people involved, I think it spreads out that power structure and that’s generally good,” Miller said.