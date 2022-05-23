(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s unemployment rate decreased last month, according to labor statistics.
Job Service North Dakota released its monthly report showing the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3% in March to 2.5% in April, representing 3,500 more people who have jobs. Estimates show that 10,600 more people were working in April 2022 than in the same month a year ago. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April 2021 was 4.2%, the report shows.
Nonfarm employment showed an increase of 3,500 jobs between March and April this year, according to the agency.
“North Dakota typically sees a moderate decrease in unemployment numbers between March and April,” according to the report.
The state’s 2.5% seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in April showed a continued trend of remaining below the national average, which was 3.6% last month. The seasonal adjustment process accommodates predictable fluctuations between months, according to the report.
Overall, North Dakota ranked 12th in the nation for its unemployment rate in April, tied with Alabama and Wisconsin, according to the agency.
Ten of North Dakota’s 13 major industry groups reported year-over-year employment increases. Mining and logging reported over 1,900 new jobs, and retail trade added at least 1,800 jobs. Professional and business services also reported 1,800 new jobs, along with government.
“These industries have been making considerable progress towards returning to pre-pandemic employment levels,” according to the agency.
Job losses occurred in the education and health services category and wholesale trade and information.