(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the state will advertise for a new director of the Office of Management Budget early next year as retiring director Joe Morrissette is expected stay on part-time through the 2023 legislative session.
Morrissette's retirement is effect Aug. 31, the governor announced in a news release. Until a new director is hired, additional staff resources will assist with the transition.
"During his nearly 30 years with the state of North Dakota, Joe has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike by developing strong budgets, sharing his expertise in finance, and identifying the most effective and efficient distribution of state resources,” Burgum said in a statement. “From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth. Joe understood that strategy should drive budgets, not vice versa."
Morrissette was appointed OMB director by Burgum in 2018. He previously worked as a fiscal analyst with the agency.
"Like so many who have worked in a position that they love, it is difficult to leave; however, I have the utmost confidence that the OMB team will continue to fulfill our mission without disruption," Morrissette said in a statement.