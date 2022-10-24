(The Center Square) - North Dakota's fourth and eighth-graders showed declines in reading and math on the Nation's School Report Card, which should lead schools to think about how they could use COVID-19 relief funding to improve outcomes, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
The report was released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics.
"Our schools have been allocated nearly half a billion dollars in COVID relief funding to improve our instruction," Baesler said in a news release. "School boards and local leaders across the state must analyze their data and strategically invest in teachers, specialists and support staff – paying them for the time that will be necessary to spend with our children, in tutoring, out of school programming, summer programming, and personalized learning – to get each of our students to a level that North Dakotans can be proud of."
North Dakota schools were only closed for nine weeks, while other schools across the country were shuttered for much longer.
"We expected declines, given the disruption everyone experienced during the pandemic, but that doesn't make these results easier to see," Baesler said. "We must work diligently to take the necessary steps to help all students, across all grades, to achieve. This is a time to focus not just on recovery but on progress."
Other tests have also indicated a learning decline among students because of the pandemic, according to Stan Schauer, the Department of Public Instruction's director of assessments.
"No one assessment or measure can accurately measure student learning or the performance of the state or a school district," Schauer said. "These NAEP results are the fifth data point we have received regarding North Dakota students' learning recovery trends since classes resumed in the fall of 2020."
The tests were taken by 5,651 North Dakota fourth graders and 7,352 eighth graders earlier this year. The test is administered every two years but was not conducted in 2021 because of the pandemic.
National test scores showed declines by the majority of states and were the largest ever recorded, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics.
"The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics," said NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. "The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students' academic growth and their overall wellbeing."