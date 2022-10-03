(The Center Square) - North Dakota officials still owe millions in loans taken out by the state to police the 233-day protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline that ended five years ago.
A long list of agencies worked together as more than 5,000 protestors camped out on federal lands near the pipeline's construction site from August 2016 to March 2017, according to a federal lawsuit filed against the United States Army Corp of Engineers by the North Dakota District Attorney's Office in 2019. The state spent more than $38 million on emergency services.
The state still owes $13 million to $14 million, legislative budget analyst Allen Knudson told the Government Finance Committee last week. The state is not making payments on the loan as it awaits a decision on the federal lawsuit, he said.
The protestors were living in makeshift, unsafe encampments without sanitation during the protest, lawyers for the attorney general's office said in the lawsuit.
"When the trespassers finally left, they left behind a spoiled environment and a vast quantity of noxious waste, garbage, and debris to be cleaned up by the state at considerable cost," the lawsuit said.
North Dakota officials allege in the lawsuit that USACE did not do enough to issue permits or control the crowds on federal lands.
"USACE's tortious conduct included USACE's complete failure to enforce mandatory legal requirements governing private access to and conduct on the federal lands under USACE's jurisdiction, which, if enforced, would have prevented or minimized the civil unrest and resulting damages to North Dakota," the North Dakota attorney general alleged in the lawsuit. "USACE's violation of the legal duty it assumed to protect DAPL protesters and the public generally and prevent unlawful and dangerous protest activity, a duty that, had USACE fulfilled it in a responsible manner, would have prevented or minimized the unlawful activity and resulting damages to North Dakota."
The USACE requested local law enforcement's assistance in removing the protestors in October of 2016, the agency said on their website.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who took office this year after the death of Wayne Stenehjem, did not respond to a request by The Center Square for comment.
The latest court records in the case show a hearing is scheduled for later this month to update the status of the case.
The pipeline opened in 2017.