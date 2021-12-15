(The Center Square) - North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner announced Wednesday he will not seek another term.
“Three years ago I made a decision that the term would be my last and while this is a bittersweet day for me, I’m proud of the many goals that I have accomplished,” Wardner, R-Dickinson, said in a news release. “I have worked hard to improve the quality of life for North Dakotans and I have fought tirelessly for conservative values.”
Wardner was first elected to the House in 1990. He was elected to the Senate in 1998 and has served as majority leader for 10 years.
“Rich Wardner has been my teacher, coach, and leader in the North Dakota State Senate,” North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong said in a Facebook post. “He has been my mentor, colleague, and friend. North Dakota is a better place because of his steadfast leadership.”
Wardner said his greatest hope is for the Republican Party and state to come together and focus on “shared needs and common goals.”
“That our actions would be rooted in civility; building each other up, recognizing each other’s inherent worth, and disagreeing respectfully when necessary,” Wardner said in the news release. “Not only is this critical to ensure that good people are willing to serve, but also for the greater good of the people we represent.”