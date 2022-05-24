(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s Secretary of State has rejected a petition for a proposed ballot question to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
It’s the second petition Secretary of State Al Jaeger has rejected in the past few months, both of which have ended with Jaeger reporting violations to the Attorney General for investigation.
The group “Protect North Dakota’s Constitution” collected 31,622 signatures on 914 petitions supporting a 60% threshold for the passage of constitutional amendments. The goal of the petition was to ensure “only measures that are well conceived, effectively communicated and overwhelmingly supported by the people of North Dakota get added to our state’s constitution,” the group wrote on its website.
In a letter to Michael Haugen, the chairman of the sponsoring committee, Jaeger said he rejected 5,738 of the signatures, leaving only 25,884 valid signatures remaining. To be placed on the ballot, the petition needed 31,164 valid signatures, which would be equal to 4% of the population of North Dakota.
Jaeger said petitions handled by three circulators were not counted because of similar writing styles and “numerous odd” city abbreviations and misspellings of Bismarck. He said some petitions contained names of individuals who confirmed they had not signed the petitions. He also said a circulator signed several petitions and used several different addresses as their legal residential address.
A total of 2,102 signatures were thrown out for notary errors or circulator violations.
Ten petitions containing 347 signatures were thrown out because they were not circulated in their entirety, Jaeger said. In some cases, he said petitions contained signatures from residents in other states. Ninety-nine signatures were discarded for either being out-of-state or missing both city and zip code.
Some signatures did not meet all aspects required, according to Jaeger. Signers must print their name, sign, provide a complete address, and have it witnessed by the circulator. A total of 941 signatures were rejected for having inadequate signatures.
In March, Jaeger rejected most signatures collected by another group petitioning for a constitutional amendment on term limits for state officeholders. In that case, Jaeger said forgery was suspected and cited multiple violations.
The group responded with a letter last month calling Jaeger’s rejection of the signatures “unlawful and unconstitutional.”
“No expense was spared in attempting to disqualify this petition, and the full scope of the use of taxpayer resources to frustrate the will of the electors is only beginning to come into focus. The state’s validation process here should be subject to a full inquiry,” the group said in the letter.