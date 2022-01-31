(The Center Square) – North Dakota placed 19th in a WalletHub analysis of which states' unemployment rates are rebounding the best.
North Dakota’s unemployment rate in December was 3.1%. The unemployment rate in December 2020 was 5.1%, according North Dakota officials.
North Dakota experienced a significant increase in unemployment beginning in March 2020, which climbed to a peak during April and May of that year, according to the report.
Some industries fared better than others, according to analysts. Delivery services, supermarkets and businesses that were able to shift their operations online were said to have done favorably. Service industries that require face-to-face interaction suffered.
“We know what has been resilient will still be – grocery stores, delivery services, and retail via delivery, DIY home repair – but we can also anticipate mini-booms in others, such as healthcare treatments, physical therapy, etc., hair styling, where the demand is pent-up and postponed,” said Peter Cappelli, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. “The very top of the market seems to be strong in second homes in the country as people think the pandemic won’t end soon and may come again. As is often the case, the booming businesses now will cool off, the dead ones will show the fastest growth because they start at a low base.”
Cappelli predicted the post-pandemic job market will continue to see a big push for digital acceleration and IT skills specific to virtual communications.
John Logan, a professor of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University, agreed. He said the pandemic accelerated already existing trends toward automation and digitalization.
“The jobs that were considered most desirable before the pandemic (white-collar tech jobs) will, even more, be sought after once it is almost over,” Logan said. “But given that high unemployment is likely to be around for a significant time, any decent-paying job with a degree of employment security will be much sought after.”
Logan said he expects industries hardest hit by the pandemic, such as airlines, hotels and restaurants, to struggle with returning to full employment for a long time.
States rebounding the fastest are Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Georgia, according to the report. Those with lagging unemployment rate recovery are New York, California, New Jersey, Nevada and Hawaii.