(The Center Square) – The Cato Institute ranked North Dakota as the 15th freest state in the nation but needs improvement in its fiscal policy, which ranked 31st.
The Freedom in the 50 States report is the sixth issued by the Washington-based libertarian think tank, which considers a state’s fiscal and regulatory policies and personal freedoms, such as gun rights.
North Dakota’s tax rate increased over the past two years to 5.3%. The local tax burden is at 4.1%, which is above the national average and 1.3% higher than its low of 2.8% in fiscal year 2014.
The state’s debts increased after declining for a few years. Government consumption and employment are a bit higher than in previous years but lower than in the early and mid-2000s and still above the national average, according to CATO.
North Dakota has a good regulatory policy with strong limits on eminent domain abuse, according to the report. As for employment, the state has no minimum wage regulation and is a right-to-work state, but the state has an employee discrimination fund and state-funded workers’ compensation insurance, according to CATO. North Dakota employers should have a choice for workers’ compensation insurance and businesses should be allowed to decline the option, CATO recommended.
The state ranked first, along with Idaho and Nebraska, for its health insurance plans that don’t have expensive mandates and little regulation on managed care plans. The freedom rate is low because of a prior approval requirement, however. The state is not a member of the Interstate Insurance Product Regulation Compact.
The biggest problem facing North Dakota is the sales tax, according to the report. The CATO Institute recommended the state implement policies to cut state taxes and funding to local schools. Local towns should use property taxes for school funding, CATO said.
North Dakota ranked toward the bottom for educational freedom, according to CATO. The state has the harshest regulation on private schools and homeschools. Parents do not have a choice between private and public schools.
The report recommended the state reduce “record-keeping burdens" for homeschooling families and end private school regulations such as teacher licensing, mandatory state approval and curriculum requirements.
As for gun rights, CATO dubbed them as “strong” with a few exceptions. North Dakota approved a constitutional carry law in 2017.
You can read the full report on North Dakota here.