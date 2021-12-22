(The Center Square) – The results from the 2020 U.S. census showed North Dakota had a record-high population of 779,084, but the population has declined, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national state and population estimates.
The state’s growth rate of 15.8% was fourth-highest among the states between 2010 and 2020, Gov. Doug Burgum said last week.
However, North Dakota lost 0.5% of its population from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, according to the report. The state’s population now stands at 774,948, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The decline was the eighth-highest percentage-wise among the 50 states.
The state lost 7,119 residents to other states between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, and gained 291 residents from other countries, according to statistics from the census bureau.
The U.S. experienced its slowest growth since the country was founded at only 392,665 people, or 0.1%, from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, according to the report. The international net migration, which is the difference between people moving in and out of the country, was higher than the number of births over deaths for the first time, according to the census bureau.
“Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation’s population,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the U.S. Census Bureau. “Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth.”
The midwest lost an estimated 144,010 residents between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to the report. The southern region grew the most with net domestic migration at 657,682.
Texas, Florida and Arizona had net domestic migration gains, according to the report. Texas had the largest gain mainly because of people moving into the state and fewer people leaving it, according to the report.
New York lost the most residents with a negative domestic migration of 352,185. The state’s population also dropped below 20 million, leaving Texas, Florida and California as the only three states with 20 million residents.