(The Center Square) – The number of job openings in North Dakota declined from February to March but were higher when compared with March of last year, according to a report from the state.
The North Dakota Labor Market Information Center (LMI) reported 17,806 open and available online job openings in March, a decrease of 9.2% from February but an increase of 8.4% from a year ago.
The month-to-month drop in online job openings came after February’s numbers were the highest in recent years, according to the report.
Jobs in the health care and social assistance fields increased by 33.5% over March 2021, the largest job growth for any industry.
The largest decline was in the information industry, which experienced a decrease of 32.5% in available jobs.
The counties with the largest increase in job openings year over year were Williams and Stark counties with 311 and 260 new openings, respectively. The county with the largest decrease in job openings year over year was Ward County with a loss of 203 openings.