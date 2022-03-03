(The Center Square) – North Dakota's State Investment Board (SIB) agreed Thursday to divest the state of any ties to Russia.
The state had $15.9 million in investments with Russian exposure across the state’s Legacy Fund, pension fund and insurance pool overseen by the SIB on Monday, according to the state Retirement and Investment Office (RIO).
The exposure was reduced by $5.9 million, or 37%, by the time the board met Thursday morning, according to a news release from Gov. Doug Burgum. Part of that was because the value of investments with Russians declined.
North Dakota has $10 million in investments with Russian ties, according to the governor's office. The SIB cannot divest about $7.8 million of funds because they are comingled. To do so, the board would have to divest its entire investment in the comingled funds, which totals about $950 million.
“Everybody is on board with divesting from Russian investments. It’s just sometimes it’s not as easy as clicking the sell button,” said SIB member Troy Seibel, chief deputy attorney general. “This is going to take time, and it’s going to take a lot of effort from staff, but the public needs to know that RIO staff and our managers are doing everything they can to unwind these positions as quickly as possible.”
Investors are adhering to sanctions imposed by the U.S. Department of Treasury but the illiquid market restricts what they can sell, RIO Chief Investment Officer Scott Anderson said.
“But I know they are making political risk decisions regarding this event. They’re following the sanctions diligently. They’ve heard loud and clear from us our concerns regarding the risk of these securities," Anderson said. "So, my estimation is that the managers will follow an orderly wind-down of these securities.”
The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) has a separate investment in Russian-based companies, according to the news release. The total was $28.8 million as of Monday, or about 1% of the board's total investment assets of more than $6 billion. The investments are under review by the Department of Trust Lands and its investment consultant, according to the governor's office.
North Dakota is one of several states divesting its Russian interests.
Colorado's Public Employees’ Retirement Association is withdrawing $7.2 million held in a Russian bank.
Two Alaska lawmakers are asking the Permanent Fund Corporation (PFC) to divest its Russian interests. The Permanent Fund Corporation's exposure to Russia represents about 0.2%, or roughly $160 million, of the Alaska Permanent Fund’s total assets under management, according to Paulyn Swanson, communications manager for the PFC.