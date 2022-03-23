(The Center Square) – North Dakota is using $15 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for a workforce development program, Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday.
The North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program is a grant program that will help regional entities increase the workforce, Burgum said during a news conference. Those eligible to apply are cities, incorporated cities, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, job development authorities and other similar entities, he said.
The grant program includes opportunities for existing workers to upskill or reskill, career counseling, coaching services, infrastructure investments such as training centers, investments in child care and housing projects to help homeless or low-income individuals.
The struggle to find enough workers remains one of the top challenges for North Dakota employers, according to Burgum, who said there are well over 30,000 jobs available in a state with a strong economy. But growth is being “held back” by a lagging workforce, he said.
“These shortages put an added stress on the workers that are working today and they can certainly tear at the fabric of organizations, so addressing this issue is critically, critically important to our state, to our businesses, to our families, to all the people that are working hard in North Dakota,” the governor said.
One of the contributing factors to the workforce challenge is the “unprecedented shift in workforce dynamics” over the past two years, with many businesses making working from home a widely available option, which has ramped up the competition to keep workers in state when they have the ability to be employed remotely by an out-of-state business, he said.
“We’re not in a unique situation,” Burgum said. “We’ve got very low unemployment across the country, particularly in a number of those states that are near us.”
The Legislature approved the $15 million funding for the new program in November during a special session, which resulted in more than $250 million worth of grant programs being signed into law, Burgum said. It included an $88 million grant program for career academies across the state, $40 million for creating the first polytechnic hands-on training center in North Dakota at Bismarck State College and $20 million to address child care needs.
The governor said the ability to drive dollars locally and let local entities customize the programs and solutions their industries need is “the way to go” to address workforce challenges.
“Workforce needs vary by region, so a one-size-fits-all approach is unrealistic and would not adequately address challenges in all areas of the state," Burgum said. "By creating a regional funding mechanism to support workforce initiatives, local and regional partners will have the ability to access funding tailored to their regional needs.”