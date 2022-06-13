(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed tribal members to the fourth Strengthening Government to Government Partnerships and Relationships Conference on Monday to highlight progress made over the last two years through the state’s collaboration with North Dakota’s tribal nations.
Among other provisions, this included a bill signed by Burgum in April 2021 dictating that the state and Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation share tax revenue from oil wells that straddle the boundary of the Fort Berthold Reservation. For older wells, the revenue is split 50-50. However, on wells drilled after July 1, 2019, 80 percent of the revenue goes to the tribe while 20 percent goes to the state.
Meanwhile, the North Dakota National Guard signed memorandums of agreement with all five of the state’s tribal colleges to make the State Tuition Assistance program accessible to student service members attending those respective colleges.
Additionally, the North Dakota Highway Patrol entered an agreement with the MHA Nation to improve its emergency response on the Fort Berthold Reservation.
The agreement lets the closest available peace officer respond to an emergency call for service until the agency with primary jurisdiction can arrive and take the lead. A similar agreement with Spirit Lake Nation will be signed on Tuesday.
Plus, Burgum signed legislation allowing North Dakota Information Technology to enter into agreements with tribes and others to help with cybersecurity incident response. The agreement allows the state Department of Transportation to enter into agreements with tribal governments to assist with federally-funded safety improvement projects on tribal-owned infrastructure like highways, streets, roads, and bridges.
“While we’ve made great progress in the last five and a half years, we know that this is just the beginning,” Burgum said during his keynote address at the event on Monday. “There are gaps that still exist, and we also understand that no two tribal nations are the same. Each has got different needs, whether it’s transportation, employment, emergency services, law enforcement, health care, education, economic development, tax agreements, or fighting the scourge of drugs, everybody’s different. But we’ve all got things in common. … We’ve got abundant resources, we’ve got people who care. We can together tackle even the biggest challenges that might be in front of us.”
Roughly 250 people registered for this two-day conference. Its attendees include tribal leaders and elders, state agency leaders and staff, statewide elected officials, and legislators.
The governor expressed gratitude for the ongoing collaboration with the five tribal chairs: Chairman Jamie Azure of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Chairman Doug Yankton of Spirit Lake Nation, Chairwoman Janet Alkire of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Chairman Mark Fox of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation, and Chairman Delbert Hopkins of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate.
Additionally, Burgum laid out some of his legislative priorities for 2023 that he thinks would help tribal nations, including enhancing access to primary and emergency care; eliminating food deserts; reducing barriers to accessing capital; tribal gaming; expanding law enforcement; cybersecurity and tax-sharing agreements; and growing tribal tourism.
“We’ve got to challenge ourselves to do the things that we’re talking about, including to really listen to each other,” Burgum said. “And part of that can be part of the healing that has to occur, to achieve a greater understanding of our shared history. … We, right here in this room working together, can leave a legacy of understanding, empathy, and mutual respect.”