(The Center Square) - A recent report from the Center for Rural Health at the University of North Dakota evaluates how North Dakota EMS responds compared to others around the nation.
Over the last three years, The Center for Rural Health collected data from 127 EMS services across the state to evaluate practices and see which would most improve patient outcomes. Many of North Dakota's metro EMS agencies report to rural areas, affecting response time and performance.
Lindsey Narloch, program manager at Rural EMS Counts, told The Center Square that rural EMS struggles in being ready to respond at all hours with staff or volunteers. Historically, rural EMS was paid for on the backs of selfless volunteers donating their labor.
"Highly critical, low-frequency skills are hard to maintain when the provider might not see a cardiac chest pain or suspected stroke patient for a year or two," Narloch said. "Education is important, but this project is also providing tools such as checklists for providers in some of those areas like stroke and cardiac chest pain. Checklists can help in the EMS industry like they do in other areas of medicine and other industries like the airlines."
Narloch said that EMS staff works very hard to take care of patients and ensure safety, despite lack of resources.
"Rural EMS shines in taking care of people and the people that do the work," Narloch said. "We are exceeding the national percentage in intervening for pain in our patients and ensuring patients’ safety when the patient has an advanced airway placed. We are also performing better on using lights and sirens less in response and transport, which is safer for our patients and providers when there is a stable patient."
The community is a big part of why they do what they do, Narloch said.
"North Dakota EMS is lucky because the EMS community is small and works well together," she said. "We are able to come together and get projects done which can be bogged down in other areas that are more competitive."