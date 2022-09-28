(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease.
The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died unexpectedly in January at the age of 68. The same day he died, his administrative assistant Liz Brocker ordered for his emails to be deleted, according to an investigation by the North Dakota state auditor's office.
The missing emails could have shed light on building renovations that went almost $2 million over budget.
Building costs added up due to multiple change orders. However, the auditor's office was unable to obtain all of the individual change orders, State Auditor Joshua Gallion told the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee.
The project cost was approaching $5 million by January 2021, with the attorney general's office paying at least $1 million in additional costs, according to Gallion. His audit team also found vague and, in some cases, missing invoices from Frontier Contracting LLC.
"Several invoices from Frontier Contracting LLC were for services and materials that were already provided by other subcontractors that provided detailed invoices. For example, Frontier Contracting LLC billed for carpet, however a detailed invoice had already been provided by a local carpet retailer," the report read.
The company received payments totaling over $500,000, but the audit team could only find invoices supporting $207,828.
When current Attorney General Drew Wrigley tried to track down his predecessor's deleted emails, he was told by Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley that the North Dakota Information Technology Department had "exhausted" all efforts to retrieve the emails from Microsoft, according to the report.
However, the report found no support ticket with Microsoft was ever opened to retrieve emails. NDIT asked Microsoft to write a formal letter stating Wayne Stenehjem's account was no longer available, but a security and compliance specialist from Microsoft responded back to NDIT saying, "Just because an account is deleted does not mean that the data is gone," the report said.
"This is troublesome on so many levels, I cannot even start to think about how many levels I'm concerned about here," said Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.
Typically, the committee would turn the matter over to the attorney general's office, said Heckaman, but the committee acknowledged the conflict of interest by turning over an investigation for the attorney general's office to investigate itself.
"If it's referred by this committee, we will find another independent body," Wrigley said. "The public needs to know the agency isn't investigating itself."