(The Center Square) – North Dakota's State Investment Board will meet Thursday to discuss the state's Legacy Fund investments with Russia.
North Dakota owns bonds issued by the Russian Federation, but they were purchased by a third party, according to a news release from Gov. Doug Burgum's office. The proceeds of the sale were not given to the Russian government, but to the third party, according to the governor's office.
The Legacy Fund was created in 2010 through a constitutional amendment to transfer 30% of oil and gas sales to the fund. The State Investment Board oversees it.
“North Dakota has received, reviewed and is implementing advice from the U.S. Treasury Department related to investments in Russia,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said in a statement. “The situation is fluid and additional guidance is forthcoming. The State Investment Board will meet Thursday to discuss the evolving situation.”
The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an order Monday that prohibits U.S. residents from "engaging in transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. "
The sanctions are in addition to one imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department last week that directly targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov, the minister of foreign affairs.
"Treasury is continuing to inflict costs on the Russian Federation and President Putin for their brutal and unprovoked assault on the people of Ukraine," Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement. “We are united with our international allies and partners to ensure Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine. If necessary, we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia for its appalling behavior on the world stage."
Other states have announced they are breaking financial ties with Russia.
Colorado’s public employee pension fund is withdrawing more than $7.2 million held in a Russian bank after the country's invasion of Ukraine. The funds are invested in Sberbank, a government-owned bank.
Several states that control alcohol sales on the state level have pulled Russian-made vodka from the shelves of their liquor stores.