(The Center Square) - North Dakota received $18.9 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address contaminants in rural drinking water.
The money is part of the Environmental Protection Agency's Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Program that screens drinking water for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, known as PFAs.
"EPA is delivering on its strategic commitment to address PFAS and emerging contaminants with more than $85 million for infrastructure projects that will safeguard North Dakota's drinking water for years to come," said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker in a news release. "These funds will help water providers invest in treatment technologies and solutions to contamination concerns in the communities that need them most."
The funding is part of the $2 billion set aside for water testing in rural communities. Five billion dollars is allocated over a five-year period for safe water initiatives, according to the EPA.
The Biden administration is considering creating several new initiatives and proposed rules in their PFAS Strategic Roadmap published in Oct. 2021. The changes have some concerned about the costs of pending regulation.
One rule would add perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid to the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, commonly known as "Superfund," according to the EPA. The agency said the chemicals remain in the body for a long time and could cause "cancer, reproductive, developmental (e.g., low birth weight), cardiovascular, liver, kidney, and immunological effects."
The American Water Works Association said the rule could create liabilities for the country's drinking water and wastewater treatment systems.
"AWWA is concerned that the Proposal imposes significant costs and long-term liability on drinking water and domestic sewage treatment facilities (herein referred to collectively as water systems) and threatens to compound financial burdens on water systems that are, or under a forthcoming rule will be, protecting public health through drinking water treatment of PFOA and PFOS," the organization said in comments posted online. "These burdens will be directly felt by the water systems' ratepaying customers and felt most acutely by those living in environmental justice communities."
The comment period for the rule ended on Nov. 7.