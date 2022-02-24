(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded nearly $73,000 to the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) to support housing counseling.
The NDHFA offers affordable home financing to low- to moderate-income families. The agency's primary role is to help improve the quality of counseling services and enhance coordination among the providers.
"Affordable, accessible, and decent housing is in very short supply in North Dakota," David Klein, executive director of Great Plains Housing Authority, told The Center Square. "Rents have been leaping this year as inflation and other factors affect the landlords who need to pass on those expenses."
North Dakota also has experienced large amounts of housing available through HUD and USDA contracted assistance become market-rate units or specialty housing. Klein said the housing situation is complicated by limited funding sources (state, federal and local), extremely low unemployment rates, supply shortages and other large-scale projects in the state. Rental and for-sale markets are being built for the low-income and upper-income households, making it difficult for moderate-income households.
"Prices have gone up significantly in many areas of the state," Klein said. "That is making many homes unaffordable and unattainable. The other factor facing homeowners is continued unexpected maintenance costs. Many communities are now extending into agricultural land. Purchasing that land and developing those lots is expensive."
Sarah Mudder, communications and events coordinator at the NDHFA, told The Center Square the agency will split the grant money between two affiliate organizations: Community Action Opportunities of Minot and Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency of Fargo.
"The affiliates will use the funds primarily for counseling of renters and households experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness," Mudder said.