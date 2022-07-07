(The Center Square) - Getting a haircut with a beloved pet is no longer allowed in North Dakota hair salons unless that pet is also a service animal.
North Dakota's Administrative Rules Committee approved a rule last month that states, "No animals, birds, or other pets, except service animals and fish in aquariums, shall be permitted in any licensed salon. Service animals must be under the control of the handler or owner at all times."
The rule was effective July 1.
Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, advocated for the new rule but said it would not affect service animals.
"Service animals are trained, well-disciplined animals," Satrom told The Center Square. "I have not heard any cases where they are a problem. Most of the time, most people are not aware when they are in the room. I believe most salon owners support access for genuine service animals. I support service animals everywhere practical, including salons."
Misrepresenting a pet as a service animal is a misdemeanor offense and carries a fine of up to $1,000.
Some people misrepresent their pets as emotional service animals, which are different, Satrom said.
"I have heard reports of emotional support animals relieving themselves as well as attacking genuine service animals in public settings," Satrom said. "Some people do not exercise courtesy to others by controlling their pets. Some people are not comfortable with being licked, sniffed, or jumped on; some have allergies. Uncontrolled pets are a stress for people who have service animals in a public setting."
Satrom said he believes the issue arises because many salon owners do not know how to navigate the situation for fear of violating a law by asking if the animal is a service animal.
"Salon owners and stylists are in a difficult situation," Satrom said. "For people with service animals, the service animal is their lifeline and allows them to live as normal a life as possible. My hope in the discussion in our Administrative Rules Committee meeting was that we could find clarity to help the salon workers navigate the legal requirements and give them the tools to communicate the law without offending some of their customers."