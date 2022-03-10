(The Center Square) – The North Dakota National Guard will end its COVID-19 support operations next week, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
Gov. Doug Burgum said the decision to end National Guard support comes with the state’s shifting approach to treating COVID-19 as an endemic, which acknowledges the virus is still present but is no longer showing large shifts in case counts.
The National Guard will cease its support for COVID-19 operations March 17, which will mark 736 consecutive days of response by the Guard, the governor said.
“As we shift operations toward an endemic status, we thank the National Guard and the Department of Emergency Services for the incredible support they provided throughout the pandemic,” Burgum said. “From testing and vaccinations to providing additional capacity at the state lab, the work of the National Guard enhanced our response across the state, and we are grateful for their assistance, service and lifesaving work.”
State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said while the virus is still around, active cases have continued to decrease, and North Dakota is experiencing fewer hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19.
According to data released by the governor’s office, the state saw a “steady and significant” decrease in active cases and hospitalizations after a peak in January. New cases declined by 73% from January to February, while hospital admissions decreased by 50%, according to a news release.
“The virus is still in our communities, but we now have more tools and therapeutics to fight the virus and protect our vulnerable population and maintain hospital capacity,” Wehbi said.
The governor said the shifting approach also comes with the knowledge people have access to the information and resources to make decisions for themselves about their health, including the state making at-home COVID-19 tests available over the past month.
“In North Dakota, we have used a common-sense, data-driven approach to protecting the vulnerable, preserving individual freedoms and saving lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic,” Burgum said. “As we prepare to shift into a new phase and learn to live with this virus, we have resources and tools that were not available two years ago. Research, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and at-home test kits have changed what we know about the virus and how we respond in our communities.”