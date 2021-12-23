(The Center Square) - North Dakota state Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, died Wednesday, a week after announcing he would not run for reelection in 2022, according to the Bismarck Tribune.
Keiser revealed in 2019 that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the newspaper reported.
He began his tenure in the House of Representatives in 1993, according to his biography. Keiser previously served as the chairman of the Health Care Reform Review Committee and the Industry, Business and Labor Committee.
The Republican Party will decide how to fill Keiser’s seat next week, Karl Lembke, the District 47 Republican chairman, told the newspaper.
Keiser served the state with “passion and dedication," North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.
“He was a longtime supporter of the business community through his efforts on workforce safety and insurance policy and was a strong advocate for health care reform, fairness in health insurance and transparency in prescription drug costs, always looking out for the well-being of North Dakota’s workers and families,” Burgum said.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer said Keiser lived a life of service in business, government and family.
“His business knowledge and experience served him and North Dakota well as he applied his knowhow to help make our state a welcoming place for free enterprise to thrive,” Cramer said in a Twitter post. “He improved life for many North Dakotans through his thoughtful approach to legislating.”