(The Center Square) – The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved more applications for party status Tuesday concerning a proposed carbon dioxide transmission pipeline project that would span about 2,000 miles.
The commission has received hundreds of requests for party status from individuals, property owners, farmers, companies, municipalities, and at least one school district. Party status grants those who have demonstrated a vested interest the ability to have more of a say in the proceedings.
SCS Carbon Transport LLC wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. According to staff analysts with PUC, the pipeline would span five states and impact seven ethanol plants in South Dakota.
A study by Ernst & Young for Summit estimates the company would create about 11,427 jobs and pay around $97 million in federal, state, and local taxes.
The proposed route would be about 469 miles long and cross the counties of Beadle, Brown, Clark, Codington, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hand, Hyde, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, McPherson, Minnehaha, Miner, Spink, Sully, and Turner, some of which have also applied for party status.
Some landowners wrote in their applications their objections to having the pipeline cross through their property. Others expressed concern over the pipeline possibly devaluing their land.
Valley Springs Township said it was worried about more than just the potential damage that could be done to roads and land.
"We are also very concerned about the use of eminent domain for private gain," the Valley Springs Township wrote. "This would set a very bad precedent in our state."
Safety concerns were also cited in multiple applications.
"The proposed location of the pipeline poses potential grave economic and human health risk should there be a disruption/breach in this high-pressure CO2 pipeline," wrote Frank Alvine with Wild Water West. "The potential damages to human lives, the environment along with economic loss mandates the pipeline not be constructed where it is currently proposed."
Several water systems, including Big Sioux Community Water System, Inc., Kingbrook Rural Water System Inc. and WEB Water Development Association Inc., among others, said they wanted party status in order to closely monitor and protect their water systems.
Dan Prunty with Prunty Farms Family Limited Partnership said his concerns were for farmers' livelihoods like himself and how the project could impact operations now and in the future.
"We've been through this process when Dakota Access came through several years ago," said Prunty. "That company used scare tactics, threatened our neighbors, lied directly to us, and forced the project for their own profits and agenda. We are not against progress. However, we are against private companies that take advantage of the State of SD, our PUC and family-owned farms to turn a profit."
Aside from approving party status for more applicants, no further action was taken on the proposed pipeline project Tuesday.