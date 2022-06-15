(The Center Square) - Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven held off a primary challenger in an election with 15.7% voter turnout.
Just 105,436 of the state's 671,031 registered voters turned out for the primary, according to figures from the Secretary of State.
Hoeven, who is seeking his third term in the Senate, won 77.8% of the vote. His challenger, Riley Kuntz, received 21.4% of the vote.
Democrat Katrina Christiansen won the Democratic primary with 76.7% of the vote to Michael Steele's 23.2%. Christiansen will face Hoeven in the November 8 primary.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong had no opposition in the Republican primary for his seat. He will face Democrat Mark Haugen in November.
State Rep. Michael Howe won the Republican primary for Secretary of State, defeating Marvin Lepp. Howe will face Democrat Jeffrey Powell in November.
Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger is retiring.
Attorney General Drew Wrigley faced no opposition in the Republican primary for a full four-year term. Wrigley was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to fill the unexpired term of Wayne Stenehjem, who passed away unexpectedly in January.
Wrigley will face Democrat Timothy Charles Lamb in the general election.