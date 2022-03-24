(The Center Square) – A group petitioning for a constitutional amendment on term limits for state office holders said they plan to fight a decision by North Dakota’s secretary of state to reject most of the signatures.
Of the 46,366 signatures submitted to put the issue on the November ballot for voter approval, 29,101 were rejected, Secretary of State Al Jaeger wrote in a letter to Jared Hendrix, the chair of the sponsoring committee for the initiative. The group needed 31,164 valid signatures.
The constitutional amendment would have limited state representatives, senators and the governor to eight years in office.
A number of violations were found with the petitions during a review by his office and an investigation by the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Jaeger wrote. Several signatures of circulators were “likely forged” on affidavits in the presence of a notary public, he said. All the affidavits notarized by that notary were, therefore, not counted, which disqualified more than 15,000 signatures, according to Jaeger.
Some of the supporters of the ballot initiative also are accused of not being qualified electors in North Dakota and several are not U.S. citizens, according to Jaeger. He also said there were indications several circulators were offered or paid bonuses based on the amount of signatures they brought in, which also is not allowed.
More than 10,000 additional signatures were not counted because of not meeting the requirements, including full printed names, signatures and complete addresses.
Jaeger said the law required him to turn his findings over to the attorney general.
Several proponents of the ballot initiative are wary of of Jaeger's review.
“I need to wait for some more conclusions,” Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, told The Center Square. “I find it very hard to believe there were actually 29,000 signatures that were not certifiable. From what I know so far, this is going to come out looking bad for the secretary of state. Something is just not right. We will find out the truth.”
Jaeger’s decision was an example of retaliation against residents who want term limits, according to Scott Tillman, national field director for U.S. Term Limits.
“Here we have a 30-year secretary of state and state attorney general conspiring to bully, harass and threaten ordinary people who want nothing more than to increase accountability in government,” Tillman said. “This attempt to avoid certification of the petition is a politically motivated crusade and totally without merit."
Tillman went on to say the group would use all its resources to challenge what he called an "unlawful order." His sentiments echoed those of Hendrix, who released a statement after Jaeger’s announcement Tuesday.
“We are deeply disappointed in the secretary of state's decision to exercise unprecedented and unconstitutional discretion to dismiss the signatures of thousands of North Dakotans who support term limits,” Hendrix said. “Polling shows that term limits for North Dakota legislators and the governor have overwhelming support amongst the people, with 82% favorability. Term limits realigns political power back to the people, and away from the political class, bureaucrats, and lobbyists, who can develop destructive relationships with long-serving legislators.”